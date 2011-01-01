Signed in as:
Check out this great video from this year's TEEN SUMMIT
KOLLAB YOUTH ADVISORY BOARD MEMBER DANIEL PUDER'S MESSAGE FOR MANAGING BULLIES
KOLLAB YOUTH VIDEO
KELVIN WASHINGTON NEWS ANCHOR SPECTRUM TV
The Kollab Youth Workforce Development Program is an award winning 501(c)3 public charity organization and CA DAS Registered Pre-Apprenticeship Program created for under resourced middle and high school students. Kollab program helps them explore career opportunities in business, STEM and other emerging 21st century careers that are high growth and high wage jobs. Kollab Youth receive mentorship from industry experts and earn resume-worthy work experience through paid apprenticeships and internships connecting them with the future workforce and preparing them to compete in tomorrow’s workplace.
Kollab Youth ensures our Los Angeles County youth have the skills and knowledge they need to contribute to the global economy. Cultivating resourcefulness as a skill prepares young people for jobs that may not yet exist; in fact, the more resourceful they are, the more likely the next generation will be to create their own jobs - and companies that will create jobs for others. Mentorship is a significant part of the personal and professional journey for our youth.
Abraham Lincoln Youth Development Award to Mary Hewitt, director of the Kollab Youth Program
Collaboration, Creativity, Problem Solving, Project Management, Critical Thinking, Empathy, Initiative, Intercultural Fluency, Oral Communication and Resilience.
We look at your education, strengths, accomplishments, problem areas, skills, values, motivations and goals. We also offer career assessments.
Kollab prepares youths for a better life through an educational fun journey. Our programs help youth members gain experience, have access to experts and build the confidence they need to succeed in school, career and life.
February 5 to April 5
May 5 to June 15
July 8 - August 16
September 12 to November 11
Lidia S. Kollab Student
Nick, Kollab Student
Kollab Youth Workforce & Career Development program offers vast industry opportunities as well as representation in various careers & job placement.
Master class and professional educators and business professionals representing their respective industries or education organizations provide well thought out presentations to deliver defined exposure to each session.
Kollab Youth has direct connections for internships, job opportunities, as well as financial assistance to fast track each youth once they have completed the full course.
