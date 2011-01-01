The Kollab Youth Workforce Development Program is an award winning 501(c)3 public charity organization and CA DAS Registered Pre-Apprenticeship Program created for under resourced middle and high school students. Kollab program helps them explore career opportunities in business, STEM and other emerging 21st century careers that are high growth and high wage jobs. Kollab Youth receive mentorship from industry experts and earn resume-worthy work experience through paid apprenticeships and internships connecting them with the future workforce and preparing them to compete in tomorrow’s workplace.





Kollab Youth ensures our Los Angeles County youth have the skills and knowledge they need to contribute to the global economy. Cultivating resourcefulness as a skill prepares young people for jobs that may not yet exist; in fact, the more resourceful they are, the more likely the next generation will be to create their own jobs - and companies that will create jobs for others. Mentorship is a significant part of the personal and professional journey for our youth.